Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

