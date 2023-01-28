Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QGEN opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($58.60) to €54.60 ($59.35) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

