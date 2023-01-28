Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $254.17 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.11. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.