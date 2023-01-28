Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 455 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

DG stock opened at $236.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.56. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.