AIA Group Ltd Has $107,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Insider Activity

NRG Energy Stock Performance

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

