Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 97,024 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 168,739 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 387,082 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

