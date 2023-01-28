Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,092 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,782,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $72,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

PDD opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $106.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

