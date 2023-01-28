Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,952,000 after buying an additional 579,724 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $150.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

