Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $117.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

