Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 3.2 %

PBR stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.