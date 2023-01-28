AIA Group Ltd Has $83,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Markel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,819,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,396.55 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,331.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,247.39.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

