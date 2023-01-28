AIA Group Ltd Has $69,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $394.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $621.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.52 and a 200-day moving average of $385.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.30.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.