Creative Planning Acquires 181 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

LH stock opened at $254.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.68. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $290.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.