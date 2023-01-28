AIA Group Ltd Sells 607 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Celanese by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $162.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

