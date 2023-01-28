Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 187,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $253.72 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average of $207.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.