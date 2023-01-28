Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 23,449 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,470 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 797,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 748,886 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 897,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 484,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after purchasing an additional 429,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

