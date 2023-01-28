AIA Group Ltd Decreases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.