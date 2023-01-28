Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after buying an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after buying an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,617,000 after buying an additional 260,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,457,000 after buying an additional 126,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.28.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $329.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

