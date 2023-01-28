Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $239.58 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $247.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

