AIA Group Ltd Has $72,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after buying an additional 760,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $22,918,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

