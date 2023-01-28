Creative Planning Buys 19,228 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 229.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.02.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

