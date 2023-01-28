The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,070,000 after acquiring an additional 179,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after buying an additional 135,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,703,000 after purchasing an additional 255,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,273,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,633 shares of company stock worth $14,985,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

