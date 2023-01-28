AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 48.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $154.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.33.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

