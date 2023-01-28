162,798 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 162,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 1,020,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 357.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 638,232 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 105,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,990,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $27.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

