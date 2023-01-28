Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

