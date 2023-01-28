AIA Group Ltd Has $111,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after acquiring an additional 624,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after acquiring an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,404,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $289.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

