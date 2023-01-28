Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after buying an additional 63,127 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock

SPOT stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $208.49.

Wall Street Analysts

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.79.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

