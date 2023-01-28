Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 186 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,814.42.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,613.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,492.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,524.09. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

