AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,430 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.