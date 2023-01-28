Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $122.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $134.08. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.