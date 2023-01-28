AIA Group Ltd Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.