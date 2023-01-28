AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,416 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.