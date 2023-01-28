AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,555 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 189,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 99,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

