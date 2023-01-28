BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,018. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 279.21 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

