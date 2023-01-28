Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 368.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,197 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $33.23 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.