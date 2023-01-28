AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,280 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,282,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,685,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,894,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,847,000 after buying an additional 137,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

