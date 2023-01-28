Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 19,800 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,121 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

