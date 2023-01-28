AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,617 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

