AIA Group Ltd Buys New Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lufax by 6,974.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 529,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 157.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 409.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 336,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

LU opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

