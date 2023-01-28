AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 49.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,324,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,216,000 after buying an additional 506,150 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,631,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.