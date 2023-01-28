Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $344.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

