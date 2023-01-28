Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in International Paper by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in International Paper by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,642,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:IP opened at $38.11 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.