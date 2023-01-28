Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

