AIA Group Ltd Has $145,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.