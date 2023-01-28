CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Motco acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.49 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

