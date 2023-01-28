Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

