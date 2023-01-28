Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $327.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $492.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.05.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

