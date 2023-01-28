Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

