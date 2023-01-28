Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Position Trimmed by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

