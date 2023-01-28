Empirical Finance LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.4 %

JKHY opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $188.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.07 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.